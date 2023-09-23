From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Rutgers University Senate on Friday approved a no confidence proposal against President Jonathan Holloway.

The original resolution cited recent labor disputes and Holloway’s unresponsiveness to the community as part of the rationale. The proposal was amended to include a spike in housing and dining costs.

In addition to raising tuition by 6% over the summer, the Board of Governors had raised housing costs by 5% and the meal plan by 7%.

“Rutgers is a landlord with monopoly grade power,” said Dr. Rob Scott, an associate anthropology professor at the New Brunswick campus and member of the senate who helped draft the resolution.

Scott added the increase “hurts students, their parents and local communities.”