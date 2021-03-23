After early stumbles, N.J. hotline delivers more vaccination appointments for seniors

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Workers at New Jersey’s coronavirus vaccination hotline made tens of thousands of calls to elderly residents and scheduled more than 6,000 appointments as part of a recent targeted effort to connect members of this vulnerable age group with COVID-19 vaccines.

And the initiative seems to have paid off. According to the state Department of Health, the percentage of New Jerseyans over age 75 — the group most at risk for death from the virus — who have received at least one COVID-19 shot nearly doubled since late last month. The DOH said it has since expanded the effort to focus on the wider 65-and-over demographic.

“We did that because our main goal through our vaccination program will always be first and foremost to prevent morbidity and mortality,” DOH Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday. “And those individuals that are 65 and older are accounted for 80% of our mortalities. Those 75 and older are clearly close to 50%.”

Nearly 61% of New Jerseyans over age 75 have now received at least one dose, up from 33% in late February, according to the health department. “We will continue this program until we reach 70%” of this age group, Persichilli said during the Murphy administration’s coronavirus briefing last week.

Gov. Phil Murphy has set an overall goal of vaccinating 70% of all eligible adults in New Jersey — or 4.7 million people — by early summer. So far, 3.3 million doses have been administered in the state, with at least 1.1 million people completing the immunization process. Two of the vaccines, by Pfizer and Moderna, require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson version involves just one.