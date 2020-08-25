Carney mandates masks for Delaware kindergarteners when in-class learning resumes

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Delaware children in kindergarten or older must now wear face coverings in school buildings and elsewhere in public, according to a new order from Gov. John Carney.

The governor also wants all pre-school children above the age of 2 to wear a mask in public.

The state won’t enforce child mask compliance but is urging parents to read and follow the guidance from the Division of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new policies are stricter than Carney had initially announced earlier this month when he said schools could open with a hybrid of in-class and remote learning. At that time only children in grade 4 and above were required to wear masks in school. Younger students were encouraged to do so, but it wasn’t mandatory.

Despite Carney’s decision to allow hybrid learning, almost all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts have decided to have online-only learning for the first six weeks. All have pushed back the scheduled Sept. 1 start of school until at least Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

Carney will amend the rules on kids and masks this week in an update to his State of Emergency order that has been in place since March 13 – two days after Delaware had its first case of the coronavirus.

The state has reported 16,942 cases of COVID-19 and 604 related deaths. An average of 67 cases have been reported daily in the last week, state records show.

“The evidence could not be more clear that wearing face coverings is the best thing we can all do to keep our communities healthy,” Carney said in a news release. “I know masks can be uncomfortable at times for children and adults. But if we stay vigilant and work together, we’ll continue to make real progress against this virus.”

The governor stressed that children under the age of 2 should not wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.