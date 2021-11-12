With scores of parents and others voicing opposition to Delaware’s mask mandate in schools, Gov. John Carney suggested he’s leaning toward lifting the requirement in early February.

Carney’s coronavirus-fueled mandate for all students and staff in schools statewide has been in effect since classes started in late August. He extended it this week until February 8.

That’s the last day Carney can require masks without declaring a State of Emergency or instituting a permanent rule in state regulations. Carney ended a 16-month State of Emergency in July.

But with 5- to 11-year-olds now getting the coronavirus vaccine, the governor said he would prefer not to extend the mask mandate again during the winter.

“It’s our hope that, by February, we will be able to lift the state mask requirement,’’ Carney said. “Our focus over the coming weeks and months will be on increasing Delaware’s vaccination rates. That’s how we’ll finally move past this pandemic. … Getting the shot will keep Delaware’s children protected, and keep them in school.”

A summer-long spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide has subsided over the last two months. As of Wednesday, the state’s weekly average for new daily cases was 247 — a 48% drop from 474 on Sept. 15. A total of 155 residents were hospitalized on Wednesday — 43% fewer than on Sept. 11.