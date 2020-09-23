Pa. officials encourage residents to download new COVID-19 exposure app

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Would you like a notification letting you know you’ve crossed paths with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19? The state of Pennsylvania now has a free phone app for that.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine unveiled the app Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia.

“It takes one thing that we never really leave at home without, which is our phone, and helps us use it to protect yourself and others from this very contagious virus,” said Levine.

The COVID Alert PA app, developed with the help of Apple and Google, uses Bluetooth technology, without enabling your phone’s location services, to let users 18 and older know if they’ve been exposed to someone who later tests positive for the virus.

If two people with Bluetooth devices stand within six feet of each other for at least 15 minutes, their devices exchange a matching series of random letters and numbers called ’’Bluetooth chirps.’’

If one of those two people later tests positive for the coronavirus, the app marks their chirp as positive, and alerts any other users who’s Bluetooth devices exchanged chirps with the positive user.

This process ensures that names and locations are never shared, said Deputy Secretary for Health Innovation Meghna Patel, just a message of “exposed.”

Officials’ goal for the app is to close some gaps in the existing contact tracing process.

There are some 1,500 state employees working to notify people who have been exposed to the virus, but those efforts can be slow moving.

At most, 75% of people answer contact tracers’ calls, according to Wolf. There’s also the hurdle of reaching out to people who were exposed to the virus by people they don’t know in public places, such as the bus or subway.