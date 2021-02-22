Side effects, transmission, efficacy: What do we know about the COVID-19 vaccine now?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Nearly 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country since they were authorized in December. This week, WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk looked into how ongoing research and months of real world application has changed what we know about the vaccine.

One listener, Luz Pagan from North Philadelphia, is getting her vaccine soon, but is worried because she says she heard the vaccine isn’t fully FDA approved. She’s concerned that as a diabetic, she might have unexpected side effects. What do we know about side effects now? Should she be concerned?

First things first: the vaccine is authorized for emergency use by the FDA. That’s technically not the same thing as approval, but that’s mostly because the official FDA vaccine approval process can take a while… up to several years! Especially in a global pandemic, it makes sense to speed up the process by using emergency authorization to help save lives. So far, all research on the vaccine indicates it’s quite safe and incredibly effective.

Initial trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines included people with diabetes, as well as people with hypertension or obesity. Those trials indicate that the vaccines worked for all of those groups, and there was no sign of irregularities or different side effects for these specific conditions. In fact, researchers recommend it’s a good idea for people with diabetes to get vaccinated because they’re at a greater risk for more severe cases of COVID-19.

And while they may be uncomfortable, side effects are actually a good sign. Medical experts say they’re pretty normal and mean your immune system is working and building protection.

“The side effects to date are all just based on your immune response being activated and responding to this vaccine, which is a good thing,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at Penn. “Products of your immune system…can cause symptoms like fever or headache or muscle pain, joint pain or fatigue. That’s true, but it usually only lasts a day or two and then it goes away.”

The CDC said the most common side effects are fever, chills, headaches, and exhaustion, in addition to pain or swelling in the arm where you got the shot — and again, they should go away after a couple of days. So if you get them, you shouldn’t be concerned.