The wait for a COVID-19 vaccine has been long for the parents of infants and toddlers.

But they likely won’t have to wait much longer. On Sunday, Food and Drug Administration officials said Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids under 5 appears to be safe and effective. Last week, the agency posted a similar opinion about Moderna’s vaccine for children under 6.

The federal agency’s analysis was submitted ahead of a Wednesday meeting where an advisory committee of experts will vote on whether the shots are ready to be administered. If the shots get a favorable vote, young kids could get their first dose by the end of June.

In February, federal officials postponed approving the Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 after clinical trials showed two doses didn’t produce the desired immune response. This month, the FDA will review a three-dose regimen that Pfizer says boosts antibodies.

Some pediatricians disagreed with the decision to postpone the approval process, arguing that kids under 5 should have received their first two doses while researchers evaluated the third.

“We seem to have had a resurgence in the past couple of months, during the time where we probably could have gotten that vaccine out. So I do think it was a missed opportunity to have made a difference in this wave,” said Dr. Jonathan Miller, a pediatrician and chief of primary care at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware.

“But I am very optimistic about the potential for both Pfizer and Moderna to get approved this month so we can really start the rollout in those younger age groups.”

Though parents have expressed frustration with the hold up on vaccinating kids under 5, others say they’re happy to keep waiting.

A May Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey found that 38% of parents with kids under 5 plan to wait a while before vaccinating their children, while 27% of them reported they will definitely not get their children vaccinated. Only 18% of parents with children under 5 reported wanting to get their child vaccinated “right away,” and 11% said they’d only do so if required.