Three doses of the vaccine significantly improve the amount and quality of antibodies — including against omicron, the study found. Adding a second booster, or fourth shot, as well as getting infected with COVID-19 after the first booster, also increases a person’s antibodies, the research showed. However, the immune response among study participants wasn’t quite as powerful as after the first booster.

What does this mean for people eligible for another booster? And what are the implications for others? WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk reached out to physicians and researchers in the region to find out more.

What did the Penn study find?

The fact that antibody levels wane and B cells persist may explain why there has been a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, but not such a sharp increase of hospitalizations, said Penn immunologist Dr. John Wherry, one of the study’s authors.

“We would expect as antibody levels go down, you might start to get more mild infections, more asymptomatic infections, now that we’re testing so much and picking that up,” he said.

“But you’re not going to see as many people ending up at the hospital, because by the time the memory B cells get going, they really prevent the virus from spreading around the body. You may get a mild symptomatic infection, but you don’t get that really severe infection because the memory B cells kick in, they make new antibodies, they stop the virus in its tracks and really prevent you from progressing through disease.”

The fact that the third shot significantly boosts the immune system is great news — and a “textbook” response, Wherry said. That immune response should help protect people from infection, at least temporarily, and provide more lasting protection from severe illness, he said.

The reason why the second booster might not be as powerful as the first could be that if a person already has a lot of antibodies, the boost is less efficient, Wherry said. There is some benefit to getting the fourth dose, though, especially for immunocompromised and older adults.

And though getting boosters too close together won’t do any harm, Wherry said, the magnitude of the benefit will be reduced.

“The value of the fourth dose in most healthy people is going to maybe top off the antibody levels a little bit. It may not provide an enormous boost to the underlying memory B cells and memory T cells,” he said. “There’s still a benefit of the fourth dose. But if the third dose gives you x fold benefit, then the fourth dose gives you like one tenth of x fold benefit, or maybe one-fifth. So the benefit is still there, but it’s just kind of diminishing returns. And yes, that’s because you’ve been boosted effectively by that third dose.”

How often will we need to get booster shots?

Wherry said the study suggests that young, healthy people can go longer between boosters. However, immunocompromised and older people, whose immune responses are slower, should consider getting boosters as they become eligible.