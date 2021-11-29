Demand is strong for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines, pediatricians say

Dr. Vibha Sanwal of Rainbow Pediatrics in Georgetown, Delaware, said she too has seen a strong demand for the vaccines for younger children. Her practice administers 10 vaccines a day on average. Since younger kids were approved to receive the vaccine, Rainbow Pediatrics has vaccinated around 100 kids within that age group.

The upcoming holidays have played a significant role in the demand, Sanwal said, as well as planned vacations.

“I had a family who was going on a cruise ship, and the cruise ship required vaccinations,” she said.

Sanwal said many parents ask questions about side effects and adverse events before agreeing to get their kids vaccinated. The most common questions have been around myocarditis, a type of rare heart inflammation.

“Everybody had one question: “Have you noticed myocarditis in this age group?” And I told them that … in the trial, myocarditis was not observed in any single case,” Sanwal said.

That’s why it’s so important to make vaccines available at pediatricians’ offices, she said. Sanwal informs parents and children about COVID-19 risks, and explains how the vaccine teaches the immune system to fight the virus. She informs kids that the vaccine makes antibodies, which she describes as “soldiers that fight the bad guy.”

“I think that really helps. A lot of kids laugh, and say, ‘Oh, I have soldiers in my body to fight the bad guy,’” Sanwal said.

“They want to feel more reassured at the doctor’s office. And they’re always afraid that something could happen. And I think some things would be lost when you go to the pharmacy or the vaccination hubs, which I know the state is trying their best. But I think the little kids, I feel that they feel more comfortable coming to the pediatrician’s office.”

For the first time in her practice’s 20-year history, physicians also are offering vaccines to the entire family. Sanwal said the approach has been particularly successful with her Spanish-speaking patients, who make up 80% of the practice.

“We actually had a family where we vaccinated the grandparents, the parents, the grandkids — all coming to our office to get the COVID 19 vaccine,” she said.

Sanwal said her practice still is vaccinating a steady flow of patients over 12, while Tomaine said requests from that age group have declined.

Tomaine encourages parents who have yet to vaccinate their kids to do so, and to reach out to CHOP with any questions they have.

“We hope that the more children that we vaccinate, the more children [we] will be able to vaccinate down the line. Because I hope that there probably are some parents who are still a little bit on the fence. But the hope is that they see their neighbors and their friends get vaccinated, and they realize that everything is OK and they’ll be more likely to get back and get their children vaccinated themselves,” he said.

“We just want to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated. This is the next step toward ending this pandemic. So if they can, please, please bring your children to one of these hubs to be vaccinated.”