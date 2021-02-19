New community vaccination site to open in Camden
Community vaccination site to open in Camden’s Cramer Hill neighborhood
A new “neighborhood-based” COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open this weekend at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center in Camden’s Cramer Hill section.
County officials said it was critical to get the vaccine into the arms of as many residents as possible, especially in the hard-hit city which saw some of the region’s highest rates of spread early in the pandemic.
“Expanding our vaccination efforts to neighborhood-based institutions like the Kroc Center are critical to reaching and vaccinating everyone in our community,” said Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. in a statement.
According to the county, Cramer Hill accounts for 38% of the city’s population but 44% of its coronavirus cases.
The site run by Cooper University Health Care is scheduled to open this Saturday to Camden residents only.
It will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Staff who speak multiple languages will be available to help residents sign up for appointments and get information about the vaccine.
Officials said they hope to inoculate 500 people per day.
