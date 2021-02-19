New community vaccination site to open in Camden

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Community vaccination site to open in Camden’s Cramer Hill neighborhood

A new “neighborhood-based” COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open this weekend at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center in Camden’s Cramer Hill section.

County officials said it was critical to get the vaccine into the arms of as many residents as possible, especially in the hard-hit city which saw some of the region’s highest rates of spread early in the pandemic.

“Expanding our vaccination efforts to neighborhood-based institutions like the Kroc Center are critical to reaching and vaccinating everyone in our community,” said Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. in a statement.