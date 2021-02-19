Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will operate Philadelphia’s first 24-hour, walk-in vaccine clinic Friday and Saturday at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus.

“As long as you meet criteria, we will vaccinate you,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the group.

From noon Friday, Feb. 19, to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, the “vax-a-thon” will target people who qualify for the vaccine in the city’s Phase 1B or who are over 75 years old. Individuals must reside in the city ZIP codes that have been identified by the consortium as having the highest incidence of COVID-19 and deaths from it.

The clinic will be first-come, first-served for eligible residents of the following Philadelphia ZIP codes: 19104, 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151, and 19153. Those hoping to be vaccinated will have to show proof of residency along with some form of ID or documentation that speaks to their Phase 1B status.

According to Stanford, there will be four lines at the site where people will file in. The first will be for those age 75 and older. The second will be for those receiving their first shots who had previously registered for a vaccine. The third line will be for those who meet the Phase 1B criteria but who never registered for the vaccine.

The fourth line will be for people for whom English is not a first language, with some translators on site for those who speak Spanish and Mandarin.