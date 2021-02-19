Retired PPD detective charged for allegedly letting informant raid evidence locker

A former Philadelphia police detective who abruptly retired less than two weeks ago is now facing multiple misdemeanor charges for allegedly letting a confidential informant purloin goods from an official evidence room.

Former Detective John Logan, who until Feb. 6 was assigned to the department’s Major Crimes Auto Squad, was placed on restricted duty last year after coming under scrutiny by Internal Affairs investigators, according to Public Affairs spokesperson Eric Gripp.

Sources said Logan allegedly allowed an informant who was owed money by the department to take valuable property out of evidence in lieu of payment, including a power washer. Later, when more payments didn’t materialize, the informant reported the evidence room incident, according to sources. An arrest report lists a “confidential” witness as the source of the complaint.