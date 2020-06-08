Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend

He also attended a vigil organized by Westfield high-school junior Nala Angella Scott, who wrote to him inviting him to attend.

“I’m in awe of Nala’s courage – the same courage we’re seeing from young people across our nation,” he said in a tweet. “But I’m angry and devastated that we live in a nation where they have to protest for their right to live. We cannot accept this as normal. We must do better.”

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Sunday attended a Black Lives Matter march in Glen Rock.