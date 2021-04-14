J&J ‘pause’ is also halting efforts to vaccinate homebound New Jerseyans

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

News that New Jersey was going to follow the federal government’s recommendation and pause use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came as health officials had begun to ramp up efforts to inoculate the state’s more than 11,000 homebound people.

Until Tuesday, state and county health officials had relied heavily on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to reach people like Camden resident Deloris Barham, who, with help from her nurse, walked across the street from her home at the Baldwin’s Run Senior community complex on Friday to get her shot — despite her dislike of needles.

“I have high blood pressure, asthma, COPD, a lot of different things,” she said. “At least I know I got it, I ain’t gotta worry about the virus.”

Barham received her vaccine as part of Camden County’s fifth pop-up vaccination site at Westfield Towers in East Camden. The ZIP code was among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and is in a majority Black and Latino city.

The clinic was part of an effort to reach some of the state’s most vulnerable and undervaccinated residents, including older adults, people with disabilities, and people of color. According to preliminary state data, COVID-19 was the top cause of death last year for Black, Hispanic, and Asian New Jerseyans. Yet, as of Tuesday, of the 328,086 doses administered in Camden County, only 8% were received by Black residents while 7% were received by Latinos.

Black and Latino residents only make up 6% and 9% of all those vaccinated statewide, respectively. State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said in March that the numbers among communities of color would increase “exponentially” when pop-up clinics are held at churches or community centers.