Philly region vaccine providers shift course as U.S. recommends ‘pause’ for J&J
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.
Tuesday morning, Philadelphia officials said use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been suspended at all city and partner provider sites. FEMA Region Three, which includes Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and seven Tribal Nations, has also suspended use of Johnson & Johnson.
The city Department of Public Health announced the following changes:
Center City Vaccination Center (FEMA-supported clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center)
- Will be open today, April 13, at noon and administer the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will continue with the Pfizer vaccine for the foreseeable future and will maintain the current 6,000 appointments and walk-ups per day.
Esperanza Community Vaccination Center (FEMA-supported clinic at Esperanza)
- Will be closed today, April 13. Beginning tomorrow, April 14, the clinic will switch to Pfizer vaccine and will maintain the current 1,000 appointments and walk-ups per day.
Health Department Community Clinics and Health Centers
- Will be open with normal hours and operations, but will not use Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Philadelphia Fire Department Community Clinics
- Will be closed until at least Monday, April 19.
Health Department and Partner Mobile Teams
- Will continue operating, but will not use Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Partner Vaccine Clinics (including Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium, federally qualified health centers, independent and chain pharmacies, hospitals, etc.)
- These clinics will move to Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are using Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If they are unable to use Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, they may close. Please call ahead if you have an appointment scheduled with them.
A Bucks County spokesman said in a statement Tuesday morning that the only one of the county’s five vaccination sites was using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the newest site at Warwick Square.
“That is not opening today, per the state’s directive,” the spokesman said. “Our other four sites, at Neshaminy Mall and the three community college campuses, use only Pfizer, and will proceed as scheduled.”
The Montgomery County Office of Public Health announced it would pause use of the J&J at its vaccination clinics for scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday. Clinics distributing the Pfizer vaccine will run on a normal schedule. Anyone with a scheduled appointment to receive the J&J vaccine for April 13 or 14 will be contacted via email to reschedule their appointment for a later date. The Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccine site will be updated with any further operational updates.
At a vaccine site in Trenton, vaccine doses were already being switched out Tuesday morning.
I’m here to get my #CovidVaccine at the Cure Arena in Trenton. We were just told that they are not going to give out the Janssen (J&J) vaccine out of an abundance of caution due to the news this morning. @WHYYNews #NewJersey (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RpnuFGi8jU
— P. Kenneth Burns (@PKBNews) April 13, 2021
Delaware Division of Public Health spokesperson Jen Brestel said Tuesday, “We are unaware of any issues of blot clots in Delaware that may be related to this vaccine. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that our Delaware vaccine partners hold off on using the J&J vaccine until the situation has been further assessed. The state will not use J&J at its vaccination sites until we receive further federal guidance.”
Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said, “FEMA is committed to helping the President’s goal to ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be. In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration’s recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, effective immediately FEMA will stop administering this vaccine at our pilot Community Vaccination Clinics, as well as via our Mobile Vaccine Units. We are working with our state partners to determine the path forward and find alternative vaccine options for these sites.”
It was unclear how local pharmacy chains and supermarket pharmacies would shift course. Many of their websites had not been updated as of mid-morning.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.
CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.
They are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.
U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC said.
European authorities investigating the AstraZeneca cases have concluded clots appear to be similar to a very rare abnormal immune response that sometimes strikes people treated with heparin, leading to a temporary clotting disorder.
Officials say they also want to educate vaccine providers and health professionals about the “unique treatment” required for this type of clot.
Johnson & Johnson said it was aware of the reports of “thromboembolic events,” or blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.
“We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines,” said Johnson & Johnson in a statement. “At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.”
The J&J vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA in late February with great fanfare, with hopes that its single-dose and relatively simple storage requirements would speed vaccinations across the country. Yet the shot only makes up a small fraction of the doses administered in the U.S. as J&J has been plagued by production delays and manufacturing errors at the Baltimore plant of a contractor.
Last week the drugmaker took over the facility to scale up production in hopes of meeting its commitment to the U.S. government of providing about 100 million doses by the end of May.
Only about 9 million of the company’s doses have been delivered to states and are awaiting administration, according to CDC data.
Until now concern about the unusual blood clots has centered on the vaccine from AstraZeneca, which has not yet received authorization in the U.S. Last week, European regulators said they found a possible link between the shots and a very rare type of blood clot that occurs together with low blood platelets, one that seems to occur more in younger people.
The European Medicines Agency stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the risks for most people. But several countries have imposed limits on who can receive the vaccine; Britain recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives.
But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are made with the same technology. Leading COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the spike protein that coats the outer surface of the coronavirus. But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus, called an adenovirus, to carry the spike gene into the body. J&J uses a human adenovirus to create its vaccine while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee version.
The announcement hit U.S. stock markets immediately, with Dow futures falling almost 200 points just over two hours before the opening bell. Shares of Johnson & Johnson dropped almost 3%
The Associated Press contributed to this report.