N.J. coronavirus update: State launches vaccine finder to seek out appointments
New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 5,902 COVID-19 cases, raising the overall total number of confirmed cases to 905,144. Another 44 people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 21,993. Officials revised the number of probable deaths from the virus to 2,568.
The statewide rate of transmission remains at 1.09. The positivity rate of tests from over the weekend is 14.26%.
As of Tuesday night, there were 2,363 hospitalizations; 458 patients were in intensive care and 211 were on ventilators.
New state website to find vaccine appointments
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that a new component of the state’s COVID-19 web portal will help residents find available appointments to get vaccinated.
The governor said covid19.nj.gov/finder will aggregate information across multiple scheduling platforms several times an hour for appointments.
He noted that the finder is still in beta mode, meaning officials will continue to test and make improvements to the website.
“We hope this new tool will take some of the stress … out of your search in [finding an appointment,]” Murphy said.
The finder is a collaboration between the state offices of Innovation and Information Technology and the Health Department.
Murphy says the finder will be able to handle a possible surge in web traffic as more people become eligible for a vaccine appointment on April 5.
Vaccine eligibility expands Monday
Gov. Murphy said Wednesday morning that he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus and that he won’t be eligible until Monday, April 5.
“I want to follow the rules like everybody else,” Murphy told FOX 29, adding that he’s 63 years old and previously had cancer.
Starting Monday, residents like Murphy between the ages 55 and 64 become eligible for a vaccine appointment, along with those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Workers in the following industries also will become eligible: communications, higher education, information technology, laundry services, librarians, media, real estate services, retail financial institutions (e.g. bank tellers and public accountants,) and utilities.
The governor noted that those with chronic health conditions have been eligible for the vaccine since January.
The only governor in the Philadelphia region to receive a vaccine dose is Delaware Gov. John Carney. He received the first shot of the Moderna vaccine Sunday at a drive-thru clinic at Dover International Speedway. First lady Tracey Quillen Carney received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine the day before. Gov. Andrew Cuomo received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Mar. 17.
