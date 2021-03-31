Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 5,902 COVID-19 cases, raising the overall total number of confirmed cases to 905,144. Another 44 people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 21,993. Officials revised the number of probable deaths from the virus to 2,568.

The statewide rate of transmission remains at 1.09. The positivity rate of tests from over the weekend is 14.26%.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,363 hospitalizations; 458 patients were in intensive care and 211 were on ventilators.