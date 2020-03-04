Gov. Murphy undergoes surgery for tumor in New York City as Oliver takes over

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to have surgery in a New York City hospital Wednesday after doctors discovered a tumor on his left kidney.

“The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy tweeted last month.

The Democrat will undergo a partial nephrectomy at an unidentified hospital. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor “until further notice,” the governor’s office said.

Murphy used the diagnosis to highlight the 50,000 New Jerseyans who are diagnosed with cancer each year and his administration’s ongoing efforts to make health care affordable.

“If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all,” he tweeted.

After making his diagnosis public, Murphy told NJ.com that he does not expect to have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

