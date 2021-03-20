Battling older adults’ greater social isolation during COVID-19

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

In February 2020, the National Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine released a report investigating what the former U.S. surgeon general called an “epidemic” among America’s aging population: loneliness.

One year later, local gerontologists and community health experts say they’ve learned a lot from fighting two health crises at once.

“Social isolation and loneliness is something a lot of people are concerned about for older adults, for good reasons,” said Dr. Joel Streim, a psychiatry professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a former consultant in geriatric psychiatry at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. “I think that that was the first pandemic: loneliness and social isolation. And then COVID brought the second pandemic, if you will.”

Prior to the pandemic, much of the research on geriatric mental health highlighted two main risk factors for social isolation and mental health decline among older adults: ageism and mental illness. But now, Streim said, new research conducted since the dawn of the coronavirus is illustrating how other factors are contributing significantly, too.

“I think what we’ve learned as the result of COVID is that it’s also not just ageism, not just mental illness. It’s poverty. It’s racism. It’s other things that are isolating. The pandemic of social isolation and loneliness was caused by the rapid advances in technology and communications, and also globalization — those people left behind in the world economy as a result of all those major changes and upheavals,” Streim said. “The pandemic adds another layer of isolation and potential for loneliness.”

COVID-19 has also changed the way we manage those risk factors. For Wanda Mitchell, director of community engagement at Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, that meant rethinking how to implement vital programs for older Philadelphians.