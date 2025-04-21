This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Marion, a mother of three living in Berlin, remembers growing up in a household full of touch and affection.

But as an adult, married to a partner who wasn’t as physically expressive, she started to feel something was missing. Especially during and after the pandemic.

“I somehow felt hungry,” she says. “Hungry for touch.”

Then she heard about cuddle parties. At first, it felt too far outside her comfort zone. (We’re only using her first name to protect her privacy.) But after talking with her husband, she decided to try one.

“I think it was just the heart over the head,” she says. “[My] head had a thousand cons, but my heart said ‘yes.’”

After talking with Marion, I decided to try a cuddle party myself. And this is how I arrived at The MUSH, a group in Berlin that organizes their own cuddle parties.

The MUSH

I arrived at the apartment and found about a dozen others. The vibe was friendly and relaxed. We hung out in the kitchen, chatting and sharing snacks, before moving into the living room, where the floor was covered in blankets and pillows.

The evening began with consent exercises led by facilitator Paddy Martinkewitz. We practiced saying “no.” We practiced receiving “no.” We learned to read signals, check in with our bodies, and listen.

“The celebration of the “no” is a foundational concept,” says David Rhein, the founder of MUSH.

Rhein is a dance teacher, and he kept noticing that after his classes, many of the dancers would end up touching and cuddling. He saw that there was a real need for safe spaces of physical connection, so he created The MUSH to fill that void.

Touch Hunger

For humans, touch is more than a gesture. It’s a biological and emotional necessity. But in today’s fast-paced digital world, many of us are not getting the touch we want or need.

“[Touch] is one of these senses that’s with us from birth — right until to the very end,” says Michael Banissy, head of psychological science at the University of Bristol and author of “When We Touch.”

“It’s one of the first that develops — one of the last that goes.”