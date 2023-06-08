Why Do So Many of Us Feel Lonely?
The Surgeon General warns that there's a loneliness epidemic. Why do so many of us feel lonely and how can we reconnect with one another again?
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has been warning Americans that loneliness is a public health crisis. One in two Americans are lonely and the impact on well-being can be as damaging as smoking or obesity. It’s correlated with cardiovascular disease, depression, dementia and premature death. Why do so many of us feel lonely and how can we reconnect with one another again?
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.