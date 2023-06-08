Donate

Why Do So Many of Us Feel Lonely?

The Surgeon General warns that there's a loneliness epidemic. Why do so many of us feel lonely and how can we reconnect with one another again?

Air Date: June 9, 2023 12:00 pm
FILE - A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, devoid of the usual weekday morning crowds, March 23, 2020, in New York. In May 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared loneliness an American epidemic. While solitude and isolation do not automatically equal loneliness, Murthy’s report found, people tightened their groups of friends and cut time spent with them during the pandemic. According to the report, Americans spent 20 minutes a day with friends in 2020 — down from an hour daily two decades ago. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has been warning Americans that loneliness is a public health crisis. One in two Americans are lonely and the impact on well-being can be as damaging as smoking or obesity. It’s correlated with cardiovascular disease, depression, dementia and premature death. Why do so many of us feel lonely and how can we reconnect with one another again?

