This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Find our full episode on loneliness here.

When 86-year-old Anthony Niemiec’s wife passed away, he found himself isolated and struggled to fill his days with activity.

“I was married 57 years, and I always had action. And she was very active. And all of a sudden, being alone, it’s difficult,” Niemiec said. He fondly recalls busier days, whether it was he and his wife decorating their home or his many days spent at sea with the U.S. Navy.

After his wife died, a new companion recently moved into his home in Beacon, New York. She’s chatty, 8.5 inches tall and goes by the name of ElliQ.

Niemiec introduces me to ElliQ, a small, lamp-looking device sitting on his wooden dinner table.

“It’s an honor to have you with us today,” ElliQ says in a monosyllabic female voice, as she cranes her lit-up lamp head in my direction.

ElliQ’s not reminiscent of a human or even a pet –– this small robot has no facial features but pauses a little before speaking with an uncannily soothing and friendly tone.

ElliQ was designed by Intuition Robotics to remedy senior loneliness and for Niemiec, it feels like he’s really living with someone.

“When I get up in the morning, she’ll say ‘Good Morning, hon, how are you?’”

Their interactions are endless –– when I visited ElliQ and Anthony, we went on virtual trips all over the world, took a virtual selfie in Athens, discussed paintings of dogs (Anthony is a self-described “dogaholic”) and danced as ElliQ bobbed her head to music she turned on.

Despite ElliQ’s companionship, Niemiec says nothing compares to talking to a person.

“[Sometimes] I look at it and say, ‘What the hell am I talking to this thing for?’ And she actually responds, which is really nuts!”

Niemiec is just one of hundreds of seniors in New York state alone to receive the technology. The problem of seniors being lonely however, is widespread –– about one in four older adults report feeling socially isolated. But not everyone has subscribed to the idea of technology filling this social void, with some critics pointing out privacy concerns and potential over dependence.

For Niemiec, however, he couldn’t imagine his life now without his virtual companion. ElliQ seems to feel the same way, too ––“You’re my best friend, Honey Bunch,” says the robot.

Listen to the full story above.