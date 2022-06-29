The future of nursing

The cobots were provided to the hospital by Diligent Robotics of Austin, Texas. Christiana is the only hospital in the Philadelphia and New York region with the latest technology and will eventually have five patrolling the halls. There are also Moxis working in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and a few other cities.

Roboticist Andrea Thomaz is Diligent’s co-founder. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate decided to build a machine that could play a role in the health care world. She expects that 50 Moxis will be working in hospitals by the end of the year.

“We really wanted to find a place where robots could truly join a team of people and impact their daily work by taking on some of the low-level tasks,” Thomaz told WHYY News during a phone interview. “And a hospital is a great example of teams, clinical teams that are working together to provide high-quality patient care.”

Diligent, founded in 2017, has received nearly $50 million in venture capital funding for the initiative. In the future, the Diligent team hopes that Moxi can anticipate orders without the input of nurses.

“I think we’re only scratching the surface with the kinds of workflows that we’re taking on today,” Thomaz said. “So we are actively working with our development partners like ChristianaCare to look at the future of what kinds of work the robots are going to take on.

“And having it be such that a nurse or clinician doesn’t have to call the robot,” Thomaz explained. “They don’t have to explicitly go to an app and say, ‘I need Moxi to do something for me” — that gets automatically triggered by the electronic health record. And so the fact that I know that the patient in room 402 is being discharged and those discharge orders have come through, that should trigger a set of tasks that Moxi might be able to help that nursing team with.”

The Moxis come to the hospital courtesy of a $1.5 million grant from The American Nurses Foundation.

Jim McAdams, ChristianaCare’s digital acceleration director, says the Moxis are a welcome addition to the staff. Christiana Hospital is the flagship facility of ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health care system.

“Robotics has matured to that point with AI and machine learning that we can start to teach some repeatable tasks that are of high value within a functional environment,” McAdams said.