‘Boost Your Mood’: Philly launches campaign to destigmatize mental health

This May, Philadelphia officials want residents to prioritize their mental health, along with their physical health.

The city is rolling out a new campaign called “Boost Your Mood” to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

Did you know May is Mental Health Awareness month? We’re bringing you behavioral health resources, including wellness tips, emergency, and non-emergency mental health phone numbers ➡️ https://t.co/RRnA4iD4MC #BoostYourMood. pic.twitter.com/prYOXrClkK — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) May 3, 2021

The initiative, spearheaded by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS), aims to make it easier for people to talk about mental health and get access to free services.

City officials stressed that “it’s OK to not be OK,” alluding to the particular type of uncertainty and stress that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest due to police violence, recent incidents of anti-Asian hate, and the trauma of gun violence.