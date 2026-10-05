2 Philadelphia theaters are first in line to produce new Broadway shows
The Arden Theatre and Philadelphia Theatre Company were first to secure rights to “Girl from the North Country” and “Liberation.”
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Two Philadelphia theaters are the first in the country to get a crack at producing recent Broadway hits.
The Philadelphia Theatre Company has gained local rights for “Liberation,” a play that won the Pulitzer Prize last May and the Tony Award for best play in June. The Arden Theatre is the first regional theater to put its spin on the Bob Dylan musical “Girl from the North Country.”
Both productions are running simultaneously in October.
The Arden announced “Girl from the North Country” for its 2026-27 season last spring before the musical’s licensing rights were made publicly available.
“With our commitment to audacious musical theater, we have relationships with different agents and licensing companies,” said Terrance Nolen, Arden co-founder and producing artistic director.
“As soon as we were interested in doing this piece, we reached out to them and said, ‘When is this available? When can we do this?’” he said. “Those relationships have allowed us to do some of the work that we’re really compelled to do.”
In the case of “Liberation,” PTC co-artistic director Taibi Magar worked her industry connections to be first in line for what she describes as “one of the best plays of the 21st century.”
“It’s an incredible piece and I didn’t want to wait. I wanted it immediately in our theater,” she said. “I was lucky enough to share an agency with [playwright Bess Wohl] so I could get ourselves in there faster than usual and made it happen.”
Getting inside the music of ‘Girl from the North Country’
“Girl from the North Country,” set during the Great Depression in a boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, uses Bob Dylan songs to illustrate the intersecting lives of characters staying at the house.
“It’s kind of a Eugene O’Neill play with these people with great passions and lost loves all colliding together,” Nolen said. “Next to it are Bob Dylan’s songs.”
The musical has had a turbulent production history. Debuting in London’s Old Vic theater in 2017, it was well received, and the next year moved to off-Broadway in New York City. It opened on Broadway in March 2020, but closed a week later due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
A year and a half later, it reopened on Broadway for three months, closing again in January 2022. It returned for a limited engagement later that year, then toured internationally for more than two years, including a stop in Philadelphia in 2024.
Nolen saw none of those performances.
“Whenever I’m thinking about directing a show, I try not to see any other versions,” he said.
There are 13 actors in the Arden’s version who perform the songs live on stage. Between them they perform 35 instruments. Nolen wanted an immersive environment where the audience could “be inside the music.”
“It’s not a jukebox musical,” Nolen said. “There’s no Dylan character. It incorporates some well-known songs — ‘Forever Young’ is part of it, ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ — but they’re reinterpreted in a completely different way and arranged in a completely different way.”
Dylan had agreed to let the Irish writer and director Conor McPherson develop his songs into a musical but was not part of the process of creating it. He told The New York Times that he first saw the play on Broadway with a general audience as an “anonymous spectator.”
“The play had me crying at the end. I can’t even say why,” Dylan told The New York Times. “When the curtain came down, I was stunned.”
The Arden had secured rights to “Girl” so quickly that the final, authorized version of the script of music did not arrive until rehearsals were about to begin in September.
“Sometimes when you see shows in London, if it’s a new play, you can buy the script,” Nolen said. “That was the version that I had.”
But that version had not gone through seven years of production tweaks.
“We said, ‘Can you send us the license script, the one that’s gone through all of the various productions?’” Nolen said. “They sent us a version in June and we’re, like, ‘This is not the final version. This is not authorized.’ Then they sent us the new script a week before we started rehearsals. So, we’re certainly one of the very first, if not the first.”
‘Liberation’s’ take on the women’s right movement
The Philadelphia Theatre Company has ties to New York and Broadway. Magar had directed plays in New York before co-leading PTC, and the theater has developed works with Broadway aspirations, such as “The Tattooed Lady.” “Night Side Songs,” which PTC premiered in 2025, opened off-Broadway earlier this year.
Magar is working with Broadway star BD Wong to develop a new version of Tennessee William’s “Glass Menagerie,” which will premiere at PTC next spring.
But “Liberation” came out of the blue.
Magar went to New York City last year with her husband and co-artistic director Tyler Dobrowsky to see the play with no intention of bringing it to Philadelphia.
“We are really good friends with the director of the original production, Whitney White,” Magar said. “We went to support her and sort of stumbled into: ‘Oh my god, we have to do this play.’’ And then: ‘Oh my god, I have to direct it.’”
“Liberation” is set mainly in a basement gym in Ohio in the 1970s as a group of women meet weekly to discuss women’s rights as a personal goal and a social movement. It is loosely based on the playwright, Wohl, who wanted to investigate the life of her own mother, now deceased. The play jumps in time from the 1970s to today, grappling with the successes and failures of the movement.
“I think it’s deeply funny. I think it’s deeply engaging. I think it’s incredibly moving and wonderfully insightful,” Magar said. “And really singular. You don’t encounter plays like this. I feel like it’s made its own world. The way that it’s talking about women in the ‘70s and now is so incisive.”
Neither Magar nor Wohl was alive during the second-wave feminist movement. But Gayle Smith was. She is a retired attorney who saw “Liberation” in New York and said it rings true to her experience as a young lawyer in the 1970s.
“Absolutely true,” Smith said. “In my second year in law school I got married in Florida and I went to the grocery store and to cash a check. I had an ID for law school and I kept my maiden name. They told me that I didn’t have the proper ID and that my husband would have to approve my check. This was 1973.”
“I remember being involved in a class-action case where I was the only female,” she added. “I was arguing a case and the judge looked at me and said, ‘Miss Smith, you’re almost at the end of your argument. But I couldn’t deny such a pretty face. I’ll give you a few more minutes.’ All I could think of is: ‘Okay, shut up and just finish your argument.’”
Smith is a supporter of Philadelphia theater, generally, and Philadelphia Theatre Company in particular. She is an honorary producer of “Liberation” at PTC and urged Magar to direct the show as soon as possible.
Smith said it is both sad and poignant that “Lilberation” opens five weeks after the death of Gloria Steinem, a towering figure of the feminist movement central to the play.
“She was a feminist, but I think what people forget is she was a civil rights activist and a humanist,” Smith said of Steinem. “She fought so many battles. This show shows a lot about not just the women’s movement, but about human rights and how we need to work together. I don’t think that we understand the value of that.”
During the run of “Liberation,” the lobby of PTC will have displays detailing how the women’s rights played out in Philadelphia. The theater company has partnered with Women’s Way, a Philadelphia nonprofit for women’s equity, to display artifacts from its archives. Women’s Way is now celebrating its 50th anniversary.
“Girl from the North Country” runs at the Arden Theatre until Oct. 25. Philadelphia Theatre Company’s “Liberation” runs Oct. 9–25 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.
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