Delaware County partnering with Jefferson to offer free prostate cancer screening

The Delaware County Health Department is partnering with the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Thomas Jefferson University to bring free prostate cancer screenings to all county residents.

“We started off with free mammograms in May, and we wanted to continue the partnership,” said Dr. James Plummer, the administrator for population health for the county health department.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 21 at the Wellness Center in Yeadon, healthcare professionals will administer the test inside of Jefferson’s mobile van. No insurance is needed.

“You can actually just show up. It should only take less than 15 minutes. It’s a simple blood draw. There’s no schedule. There’s no appointments needed. You just walk right up,” said Laura Anderson, a community health worker for the department.