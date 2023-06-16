Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Millions of dollars and counting are piling up in the county coffers as Delaware County faces a new reality — a chance to turn the tide in the opioid crisis.

Delaware County Council turned to its residents at Thursday night’s town hall at Delaware County Community College to inform them on the process and to solicit ideas on how to best use opioid settlement money to confront the deadly effects of the ongoing epidemic.

“Our goal is to really engage the public and try to get as much input and as many people at the table that we can so that we can make sure we’re trying to use these dollars as efficiently and effectively to help our community,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council.

The county has received nearly 2,000 911 drug overdose calls since 2022. Pennsylvania’s Opioid Data Dashboard estimates there are more than 11,700 people with a drug use disorder in Delco. In 2022, more than 5,000 Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses.

Local and state governments across the United States went after multiple drug companies for claims that their business practices helped fuel the national opioid crisis. In 2022, 46 states — including Pennsylvania — finalized a $26 billion settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, and McKesson.

Some see opioid settlements as ‘so little, so late,’ but are excited about the opportunity to create a better path forward

Pennsylvania expects to pull in upwards of $1 billion as part of the historic agreement, but county governments will have most of the say on how the money is spent. Over the course of the next 18 years, Delco will receive annual settlement payments, totaling $63 million.

“It’s so little, so late. I feel like some of those drug companies should not be in business. I feel they should have been completely taken down. This is not going to bring back the people that we love. It’s not enough money,” said JoAnn White-Kimpel, of Springfield.

White-Kimpel works with the Shevlin Foundation to meet people facing addiction where they are at in order to break the stigma — and to honor the memory of her son.

She said in recent years, necessary funds have not reached folks on the ground, but she sees this influx of settlement money as the ideal opportunity to course-correct. White-Kimpel was encouraged by what she saw at the town hall.

“I’m excited by what I see here. I’m excited by the roundtable ideas to bring parents, grandparents, people involved in this fight, the medical community, the law enforcement people that are out there to bring us together as one to help the people that are truly suffering,” White-Kimpel said.

She believes the money would be best utilized in providing people with extended treatment.

To date, Delaware County has received roughly $6 million of its share, which must be spent within 18 months of receipt. And this likely won’t be the only settlement. Pennsylvania is expected to receive even more opioid lawsuit money from CVS and Walgreens as well as others in the near future. County officials believe Delco would be entitled to about $34 million, but that number is tentative.

Advocates and government officials alike have rejoiced at the huge amounts of money that are set to go towards addressing the issue, but now comes the hard part: how to spend it.

“For me, a lot of my work is around prevention. I do a lot of work in health disparities and particularly in the black community. And when we look at health disparities for diseases, a lot of the times they are diseases that can be prevented,” said Kristin Motley, a pharmacist and founder of Health Educated, Inc. “And so I am a big proponent of prevention. And what I’d like to do is see the money spent on educating young people — youth school based programs and afterschool programs on dealing with the challenges of life.”

Motley said she’s originally from Chester and that predominantly Black communities often get excluded from the narrative on who is impacted from the opioid crisis.

“I felt it was important for me to be here to make sure that the funding opportunities that are available can be directed toward marginalized communities like Chester,” Motley said.

As long as the county’s spending complies with the approved and recommended list of opioid remediation uses, the county is in the clear. However, the “Exhibit E” list is quite broad, and the county has some level of discretion. In the fall of 2022, Delaware County formed a task force and a county working group to provide recommendations to council on short-term and long-term funding uses.

Delco has held monthly meetings with both the task force and working group, as well as roundtable discussions with stakeholder groups. Council plans to decide in August on proposals regarding the first $6 million. The first groups selected to submit proposals were internal, high education groups, which includes colleges and universities, service providers, and health care institutions. The task force and the working group are set to review them in the coming weeks and make recommendations to the council.

The core strategies guiding Delaware County’s spending were focused on expanding the use of Naloxone, warm hand-offs, treatment during pregnancy, prevention education, syringe service programs, data collection, and treatment for incarcerated people.

January’s press release from Delaware County, providing an update on the task force’s work, also mentioned “the support of drug courts and diversion programs, and support of first responders.”

Because of the lack of specificity in the spending guidelines, some municipalities are planning to use portions of the funding to bolster local law enforcement, which has already sparked some contention over whether necessary harm reduction tools and public health programs will lose priority.