Philadelphia officials have chosen 27 community and grassroots organizations to lead addiction prevention and treatment services in areas hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.

Each organization will get grant money through the city’s Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund to expand or launch new programs on harm reduction, treatment services, education efforts, youth, homelessness support, trauma care, housing, legal aid, and more.

The awards are part of Philadelphia’s larger spending plan for its share of settlement money won in national lawsuits against major opioid manufacturers and distributors, which were accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.

“I think this project really epitomizes the city’s desire to put the dollars into the hands of affected communities and the people that know best about what their community needs,” said Joe Pyle, president of the Scattergood Foundation, which has partnered with the city to distribute settlement dollars.

Philadelphia received $20 million in the first year of payouts, which will continue for another 17 years under the terms of national settlement agreements with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and pharmaceutical distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

Jennifer Sommerville, director of development at Timoteo Sports, was a member of the city’s grant review group. She previously lived in Kensington and is now in West Philadelphia.

“These folks are suffering, and they are my immediate neighbors,” Sommerville said. “That’s something that I see, just my neighbors and people who need healing and who need help.”