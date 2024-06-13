From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is prioritizing some of its opioid settlement dollars for overdose prevention, addiction treatment and social services in communities most affected by the opioid epidemic.

About 43 nonprofit organizations will get a total of $3.1 million in grants this year from the city’s Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund, with a majority of them doing work specifically in North Philly and Kensington — two areas with the highest number of annual drug overdose deaths.

City officials and community leaders announced the awards Wednesday at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, a grant recipient.

“Opportunities save lives, I truly believe that,” said Sylvia Spivey, executive director at Mercy. “There’s not one solution to the opioid crisis or any of the issues that face our city. We are all working to create a system of safe havens and wrap-around services for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

This is the second round of community grant awards from the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund, which was created in 2022 when the city began receiving settlement payouts from national lawsuits against opioid drug companies for their roles in the addiction epidemic.

Philadelphia is set to receive more than $200 million in settlement dollars over 18 years, with more money expected from additional and pending lawsuits. The healing fund, overseen by the Scattergood Foundation, is just one of the city’s spending programs.