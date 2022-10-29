State and local officials are campaigning for people to dispose of leftover prescription drugs, especially the kinds that can be misused.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of public agencies and businesses in the Delaware Valley will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People can drop off medications to participating police departments, city halls, pharmacies, grocery stores, libraries, schools, and community centers throughout the tri-state region.