Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic

Preliminary state data shows that 3,018 people in Pennsylvania have died from a drug overdose so far this year. According to state officials, numbers are on pace to where they were last year at this time.

The state set a goal to reduce the number of opioid painkillers prescribed at pharmacies and health offices, especially in amounts that could lead to misuse and addiction.

Opioid prescribing in Pennsylvania has fallen about 48% since 2016, said Ashley Bolton, director of the state Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention.

However, other substances and misused medications like xylazine, para-fluorofentanyl, and gabapentin are now cropping up in fatal cases more than they ever have before.

Xylazine is a non-opioid animal tranquilizer and sedative. Goetz said it’s been in the street drug supply for several years, but it has now spread.

“It’s reported to enhance the high from opioids, and the effects can persist longer than the opioid. Also, xylazine does not significantly respond to naloxone,” she said, referring to the opioid overdose reversal medication.

Xylazine was detected in one county in 2017 – that grew to 25 counties in 2020, and 37 counties in 2021.

There have been an estimated 247 overdose deaths involving xylazine so far this year, Goetz said.

She added that xylazine is also concerning because it’s been associated with open skin ulcers among people who inject drugs “that may lead to excessive skin breakdown and necrosis with amputation of the extremity noted in particularly severe cases.”