Pennsylvania naloxone mailing program tops 10,000 doses

Pennsylvania health officials are celebrating the distribution of more than 10,000 doses of the overdose reversing medication naloxone. A new program that allows naloxone to be mailed to those who want it is being credited with helping reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state.

After years of increasing overdose deaths, Pennsylvania saw a drop of nearly 1,000 overdose deaths in 2018, largely due to the increased use of naloxone.

As pandemic restrictions changed routines for many people in 2020, that downturn was reversed. Overdose deaths spiked again to more than 5,100 in 2020. On average, 14 Pennsylvanians overdose and die every day, according to NextDistro, an organization working to widely distribute naloxone.