The positions are filling up quickly and there are interviews planned for various inspector and physician roles.

However, one very important and required position as yet to be filled: the health department director. It is the last required step for the county to receive Act 315 funds from the state and Delco officials have been a bit slow to find the ideal candidate.

Initially, the plan was for the Board of Health to select and appoint the individual in June.

It is now October.

Halt said the search firm tasked with scoping out talented candidates from across the country was having issues.

“They were having some difficulty finding qualified candidates that met the county’s requirements,” Halt said.

The Board of Health eventually took over the search and Halt believes that this has allowed them to find the best candidate available.

“We should be approaching final interviews for that position in the next few weeks … That’ll be critical to bringing that person on and finishing the other key hires,” Halt said.

Dr. Lisa O’Mahony is the interim physician advisor for the county. In the coming months, she will be responsible for putting together the standard operating procedures for the health department.

“There’ll be a lot of collaboration and outreach, partnering with stakeholders, so that the health department really is not working in isolation — it will be an entity that is really interconnected to so many existing stakeholders in the county and partnering with hospitals and other community resources that are already offering a lot of care and outreach to the residents,” O’Mahony said.

Both Taylor and Halt believe that maintaining consistent funding will always be a lingering concern. Regardless, Taylor said that the county is finalizing its proposal to the state.

“A steering committee and the Board of Health are going over our programming, trying to formulate a final overall budget for next year’s operations. And so there’s just a lot going into that final presentation that we will be given to the Secretary of Health,” Taylor said.

Halt said that in the meantime, the county will be looking for additional grants to fund its more innovative programming, because Delco health officials are concerned about the health of their residents beyond the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of physical and mental health issues that are certainly emerging, and so the sooner we get the health department going, the better,” Halt said.