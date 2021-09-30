Montgomery County’s Mobile Integrated Health Team is about to hit a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone: 10,000 shots.

The health unit has been delivering doses to those who are homebound or unhoused — wherever they are. It was stationed at SEPTA’s Norristown Transportation Center Wednesday afternoon as Gov. Tom Wolf visited to get a closer look at how it all happens.

“This is just one example of the lengths to which Montgomery County is going, working with SEPTA — thank you, SEPTA — working with SEPTA to make sure that they’re leaving no stone unturned to get people in contact with the vaccine,” Wolf told reporters.

The governor must have been impressed with what he witnessed, because he encouraged the other 66 counties in Pennsylvania to take notice of the work Montco’s various departments have done.

“This hardworking team never seems to be content with where they are. They’re always looking for some other way to get out and get to more people,” Wolf said.