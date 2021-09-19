This year, the office came prepared for the masses. There was more than enough shelf-stable food on standby, thanks to Unincarcerated Minds. The local nonprofit, composed mostly of formerly incarcerated people and their loved ones, brought 5,000 pounds of food.

Ralph Mitchell, a member of the group, comes from Norristown. He said this act of community service means a lot to him.

“The main thing I like to do is come back to my community and do the best thing I can for my community. I grew up kind of OK, but I’m different. And I just want to make sure that our community is taken care of properly,” Mitchell said.

Saturday was a team effort, and the public defenders are always looking to add to their roster of partner organizations.

“We are seeking to make sure that everybody is connected to what they need at this moment. And we’re going to continue to expand our efforts every year, little by little, based upon what we see is going on in the county,” Hook said.

With criminal justice reform having a moment in public discourse, the public defenders also hope to seize that moment through events such as these, to make an impact.

“Our office believes in a holistic representation of the individual. And it’s our vision with the office that we focus really on three things,” Nester said.

The first is obviously providing good legal representation for their clients. The second is making sure their clients have the tools they need to succeed after they leave the criminal justice system.

The last is simple and very relevant to Saturday’s event: providing people with opportunities and resources, so that they don’t end up in the criminal justice system in the first place.

For those that do, the Montgomery County OIC and Unincarcerated Minds are co-hosting an expungement clinic Sept. 25 with the secretary of the state’s Board of Pardons, Brandon Flood, at the OIC’s Norristown headquarters.

Saturday’s event started rather slowly, but as people started to take notice of what was being offered in the parking lot, the numbers grew as the hours passed.

Some of that was because of Seanah Gary, who moved to Norristown from Philadelphia. She didn’t know about the event until she passed by while walking her dog. Curious, she took the dog home and came back for another look.

Then she called her friend over, Raphael Gladden, who’s originally from North Philly.

“I moved up here in ’94 to get a better way for my family to live, found a niche, and I’ve been here ever since,” Gladden said.

Now, Gladden said, he’s looking for any and every job opportunity available to him.

Meanwhile, Gary said she likes doing hair and wants to go to cosmetology school, but she is also willing to learn new skills — and help her neighbors.

“I just want everybody to help each other out, and I think everybody should be a part of the community and try to make everybody better,” Gary said.

Charles Delaney, of West Norriton, works as a social worker. Wife Audrey Delaney is a special education teacher. They came to the job and resource fair to see what was going on in their community.

“Plus, quite frankly, we’re also in need. So we want to see what resources are available,” Charles said.

He was able to exchange business cards and interact with people regarding social services.

“I think that it’s awesome that these agencies are going to reach out to people,” he said.

After the food distribution booth, one of the most visited tables was operated by the Norristown Hospitality Center, a neighborhood day shelter that offers breakfast five days a week, showers, mail contracts, social services, locker storage, and even travel assistance to job interviews.

“We also are there to support and encourage people and what they need. We’re offering right now the Arize Program. It’s a back-to-work program. It’s going to be Oct. 4th through the 8th from 9 to 3 at the Hospitality Center. This is a course that’s basically brushing up on skills like resume writing and interviewing skills, so that people can get back in the workforce,” said Heather Mingle, the center’s workforce development coordinator.

Sidney Williams cooks the breakfast for the Hospitality Center, and he also throws a barbecue every summer for those experiencing homelessness.

“We have a lot of people that contribute and to help make it grow bigger and bigger each year,” Williams said.

However, he said that the organization is always looking for more help and resources to support its clientele. The group is hosting its eighth annual Sole Harvest 5K and 1 Mile Walk for those experiencing poverty at 9 a.m., Oct. 9 at Norristown Farm Park.

Another busy booth Saturday belonged to Norristown’s NAACP branch, getting people registered to vote.

Angelique Hinton, the branch president, said she’s noticed that the community often gets the short end of the stick after disasters. She was there to make sure that didn’t happen.

“Communities like Norristown don’t necessarily have the resources or the support that they really need to kind of get back on their feet. And so, that’s something that we encounter working with communities of color, in particular. So really trying to partner with the county and the federal government to make sure that those resources are there,” Hinton said.