The new police oversight commission

Philadelphia officials are looking to appoint nine members to the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission.

The commission was established in June as a way to increase accountability and bolster the relationship between the community and the police. City Council has selected a panel of community leaders to shepherd the selection process.

Panel members include Samantha J. Williams, director of legislation and policy for Councilmember Curtis Jones and a former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia; Vanessa Harley, first deputy managing director and a former deputy managing director for criminal justice and public safety; and Anjelica Hendricks, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Carey Law School and former senior policy analyst for the city’s Police Advisory Commission. Local pastors Carl Day of the Culture Changing Christians Worship Center and Mark Kelly Tyler of Mother Bethel AME Church round out the panel.

At the press conference, Mayor Jim Kenney called serving on the new commission a “terrific opportunity” for those looking to give back to Philadelphia.

“The selection panel will meet next week to develop the application and finalize the selection process. Before the end of the month, it will release an application that will be open to Philadelphia residents to serve on the Citizens Police Oversight Commission,” Kenney said.

The criteria are simple: You must be a Philadelphia resident who also has not been an active police officer in the union for the last five years.

Councilmember Jones has been following the oversight issue for some time and has taken point on the new effort for the council. If the quest for more police oversight were a race, Jones said, this is the final lap in a four-lap relay.

Before commending everyone involved for their hard work thus far, he had some choice words for the old oversight system.

“It’s been underfunded for far too long, it’s not been totally trusted by the citizens of Philadelphia, and finally, it has taken too long. Those complaints sometimes lasted two years, to come to no conclusion at all,” Jones said.

He believes the new commission will be a breath of fresh air in regard to fairness for all — especially those filing complaints against police officers.