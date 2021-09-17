The fate of Pennsylvania’s only privately managed county prison, the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County, will soon be decided. The county Jail Oversight Board is looking to move forward with a vote in late September or early October on possible termination of the contract with GEO Group, the for-profit company currently running the prison.

“It was important that the board be able to make an informed decision and understand what the budgetary implications would be of deprivatizing, make sure that the various elements of managing a jail, you know, that we have vendors lined up,” said County Councilmember Kevin Madden, who also chairs the oversight board.

The will-they-won’t-they saga has been going on for about two years, though the most recent chapter began with a financial feasibility study that was presented in March.

The oversight board’s members liked the numbers the consultants provided, so they took it one step further. Over the past three months, the board has been going through an RFP process for four key services needed to run the jail: maintenance, commissary, food, and medical.

“And with responses now in, we’ve now gotten to the point where I feel that the members of the board have everything they really can to make that informed decision,” Madden said.