Parents outraged after bus company email reveals students’ information

However, Springfield parents interviewed Tuesday offered a slightly different version of events that they said led them to believe the email was not an accident.

“It started off with a voicemail. We got an automated voicemail from STA, and STA said, ‘We’re sending you an updated schedule, and you search for your child’s name.’ And they sounded like they meant to do it,” said parent Steve Skalish.

Because the district was doing half-days of school the week before, Skalish said, he thought that the update would reflect a return to a full-day schedule. He didn’t pay much attention to the email until his wife charged into his office and told him to take a look.

“Slowly, the realization hit us: They just sent out every kid’s name to everyone in the district. And now everyone knows where every kid [is] picked up and dropped off at,” Skalish said. “It seemed like they meant to do something and then probably realized that they made a big mistake right afterward.”

WHYY News reached out to Student Transportation of America, but a representative for the company did not offer a comment.

In its statement on social media, the Springfield district was apologetic about what it described as a “contractor error.”

“We realize that the safety of our children is paramount. We are pleased to report that all students who rode the bus this morning made it to our schools safely,” the statement reads.

Despite the apology, the release of the information left a bad taste in the mouth of many parents who have had issues with busing in the district before.

Jenn Devine is a parent of two children in the Springfield district. She first found out about what had happened on social media.

“I was furious, I couldn’t believe that somebody would do something so irresponsible. On top of giving out everybody’s information, the school routes themselves aren’t correct. So basically, from the start of everything, it’s been kind of a mess,” Devine said.

She is new to the district, but she said she had issues with it even in the summer. Devine was sent a paper regarding the bus for one of her children that omitted the drop-off spot. She didn’t receive any information for her other child.

Devine said she ended up driving one of her kids to school Tuesday, but in the future, she has less certainty about the reliability of the school’s transportation system.

“We don’t even know if our children are going to get to school or get back,” she said.

Devine and Skalish both said the actions of the district’s bus contractor raises major privacy concerns.

“Everybody knows where these little children are going to be standing, whether it be the afternoon, evening, even their actual school. They have their names, ages, grade school, everything they need to know, for them to be kidnapped, or worse,” Devine said.

Seeing the reaction from parents made him realize the layers to the situation, Skalish said. He works with sensitive data at his job, and his wife works in health care. If something like this were to happen at their workplaces, he said, someone would be in serious trouble.

But he acknowledged that it’s easy to drift to the worst case scenario. “It just seems so big, because we’re so protective of our children. As time goes on, hopefully, this doesn’t really have the impact we think,” Skalish said.

He said he and his wife have had to have discussions with their child regarding safety — just in case.