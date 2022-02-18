Yeadon Borough Council votes to fire police chief after allegations of overspending

This story originally appeared on 6abc

After weeks of controversy, the Yeadon Borough Council has voted to fire its current police chief.

In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, council members decided to fire Chief Anthony Paparo over allegations of “wage theft” that has reportedly cost the borough more than $380,000.

The chief, who is white, has previously stated that his job was on the line over his race.

The borough has a population of about 12,000 people: roughly 88% of residents are African American.

“When people say that they want a Black chief because it’s a Black town, I didn’t want to believe it,” said Paparo.