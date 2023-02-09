Yeadon’s embattled police department has a new chief. What will he bring to the table?

Before he came to Yeadon, Giammarco was the senior supervisory special agent for the state attorney general’s office. He also previously worked as a patrol officer for the Philadelphia Police Department.

“I think that his vast background at different levels of government and law enforcement was very valuable because he comes with a lot of experience — multi-level, multifaceted experience — which I think would serve him well in this role,” Mayor Rohan Hepkins said.

Giammarco, 50, the son of longtime Democratic state Rep. Henry Giammarco, holds two master’s degrees and is working to earn a doctorate in criminal justice from Northcentral University.

Borough officials said that isn’t what necessarily set him apart from the other candidates.

“He topped the bill for one particular reason: The fact that he came into Yeadon while we were still in the interviewing process, selection process, and he met local businesses, he introduced himself. He told them that he was in the running to become our new police chief. That, we were not aware of. So in other words, he went the extra mile. He demonstrated what community policing is like,” Council President Sharon Council-Harris said.

She said she’s excited about the level of collaboration that went into hiring Giammarco.

“We’re looking forward to a fresh start — new expectations for our town and for the future of Yeadon,” Council-Harris said.

Giammarco said he did his research and was aware of disagreements between Yeadon government officials. However, he said he doesn’t want to get involved in the political discourse because he reports to the community.

“I can’t focus on the past. I have to focus on the future and truly pour my heart and soul into this department just like I did in my previous assignments,” Giammarco said.

Giammarco’s first plan of action is to meet with each officer individually. He’s also hoping to conduct a strategic analysis of the department and its policies to figure out what needs to be updated. In the long term, Giammarco wants Yeadon’s police department to be accredited, improve training, and have a social media presence.

He emphasized a desire to get officers out of their “cage” — their cars — and walk the streets.

The law enforcement veteran is stepping into a prominent position in Yeadon at a tumultuous time. In February 2022, the borough made headlines after council members voted 4-3 to oust their previous police chief, Anthony “Chachi” Paparo, over wage theft allegations related to part-time hiring practices.

The borough’s officials divided themselves into two camps: those who sought to remove the chief from his post and another group that supported his rebuttal that Paparo was fired because he was white.

After his removal, Paparo sued Yeadon in March 2022. Tensions between the two factions within Yeadon government devolved even further.

In July 2022, Shawn Morcho, 22, of Yeadon, killed himself in police custody. Just four months later, an unnamed 34-year-old woman also killed herself in Yeadon police custody, prompting outrage from community members disillusioned over the behavior of elected officials.

Since the Morcho family filed a lawsuit against the borough and the U.S. Department of Justice intervened to investigate, the public feud between borough leaders has largely subsided — at least publicly.