For the first time in roughly two years, on-site visits at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thornton have returned, allowing Delaware County residents a chance to finally see friends and family face-to-face.

The prison had previously suspended in-person visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the plummeting case count has now led to a reversal in policy.

“I wanted to make sure that we highlighted that we are committed to restoring true services within the institution as the pandemic stabilizes,” Warden Laura Williams said at the March 16 Delaware County Council meeting.

The county’s $259 million contract with private prison operator GEO Group will officially be terminated on April 6. With Delco just weeks away from taking back control of management and operations over the soon-to-be deprivatized facility, hiring staff remains the most critical task for the county.

Delco has had success throughout the transitioning period in other areas such as retaining new healthcare and food services. A commissary contract has also recently been finalized with the new vendor set to begin April 4. However, even with incentives like cash payments and medical benefits being offered, recruiting personnel at the prison has lagged, specifically for correctional officers.

As of March 16, just 52% of current correctional officers had offer letters in process and just 38% of that group have already signed their offer letters.