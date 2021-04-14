Autopsy report pending for Pa. prisoner who died 2 days after receiving J&J vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to staff and prisoners on Friday, April 9 — the same day a 45-year-old incarcerated man who received the one-shot inoculation died at the facility, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The DOC on Tuesday stopped administering the vaccine systemwide. That came after receiving guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which instructed all COVID-19 providers to “pause” their use of the vaccine until at least April 20, “as we await further guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration].”

In a joint statement released Tuesday, the CDC and FDA recommended a nationwide “pause” while they investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots in six women that occurred between six and 13 days after they were vaccinated.

Maria Bivens, a DOC spokesperson, said the incarcerated man at SCI Phoenix had “significant comorbidities” and died 48 hours after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said it’s unclear how the man died — the department has yet to receive an autopsy report. His name was not released.

“Presently, there is no clear causal relationship between that death and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Bivens.

In accordance with FDA guidelines, the man’s death was reported to the agency and the national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In consultation with the Bureau of Health Care Services and out of an abundance of caution, Secretary [John] Wetzel had temporarily ceased the distribution of vaccine at SCI Phoenix until this case is further reviewed,” said Bivens.