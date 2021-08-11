Mastriano said a week ago he expected to have a committee vote within two weeks on his proposal to subpoena the elections material from the vote last November as well as from the May primary. There are indications he may face opposition from fellow GOP senators — so far he has not issued the public notice required for a committee to vote and Republican leaders in the Senate have not signaled their support.

The statement, supported by all three commissioners, said Mastriano “began his one-man quest with a false accusation” that not agreeing to his demand would indicate the county has something to hide.

“The people of this county have nothing to hide, and Mr. Mastriano knows it,” the statement said. “In fact, the only one who has made himself scarce since he made this blunder without the authority of his committee or the Senate is Doug Mastriano.”

Mastriano, who did not respond to messages seeking comment, has generally avoided speaking with reporters outside conservative outlets about his plans for an audit or forensic review. His chief of staff, Tony DeGusipe, asked for a copy of the statement Tuesday but offered no immediate comment.

Mastriano, a leading proponent of Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged against him, gave the three counties until the end of July to get back to him about turning over the material he wants.