No matter who wins Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary, the candidate will probably be someone who supports essentially outlawing abortion, getting rid of mail voting, dramatically expanding fracking, and slashing regulations on drillers and other industries.

Indeed, throughout an hour-long debate in Harrisburg on Wednesday — the first debate in which all the frontrunners shared a stage — the four candidates had few real policy disagreements.

Former Congressman Lou Barletta, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, and businessman Dave White are all essentially battling to prove who can be most conservative and, perhaps more importantly, most like former President Donald Trump.

They all set out to prove it in different ways.

Mastriano talked up his efforts to find nonexistent widespread fraud in the 2020 election, to prove Trump’s theories that the process was unfair to him. Barletta noted his history of Trump-like anti-immigrant policies as mayor of Hazelton, long before Trump came on the political scene, and his quick embrace of the former president’s candidacy. Dave White argued that as a former union steamfitter and small business owner, he can keep bringing the kinds of disaffected Democratic voters into the party that Trump did.

McSwain had the hardest time threading the Trump needle. The former president appointed him as U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania’s eastern district, but McSwain apparently fell out with Trump after he didn’t investigate Trump’s baseless claims of rampant voter fraud. Trump recently issued his only public statement on the race: McSwain is a “coward” and voters shouldn’t support him.

McSwain tried to skirt addressing that non-endorsement head-on, saying only that he is the “only candidate who actually served in the Trump administration” and that he can “unite all facets of the party.”

Several of the positions championed by all four candidates could bring significant changes to life in Pennsylvania.

Abortion, in particular, could be severely curtailed, or effectively outlawed, if one of the four Republicans in Wednesday’s debate beats Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the only Democrat running for governor, in the general election.