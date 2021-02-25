Counties will again be unable to process mail ballots early during Pa.’s primary election

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Local officials in Pennsylvania are facing another election without extra time to process mail ballots, likely leading to delayed results and putting increased pressure on counties reeling from the most expensive contest ever.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) and Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) told the New Castle News last week they likely wouldn’t consider any election-related legislation until after the House State Government Committee completes its 14 election oversight meetings, the last of which is scheduled for May 5, less than two weeks before the May 18 primary.

The municipal primary — which includes races for local and appellate court judges, school board members, and township positions — typically has much lower turnout than a presidential race. But election officials said they can’t predict how many voters will take advantage of the state’s no-excuse mail voting law during an off-year election.

“It’s just not possible, even with a small election, to get everything counted in one day plus run another election,” said Marybeth Kuznik, Armstrong County’s election director.

Last year, county election officials repeatedly asked the Republican-controlled legislature to pass a bill giving them time before Election Day to begin processing, or pre-canvassing, mail ballots. A staggering 2.6 million people voted by mail in November, the first general election under a state law that allowed anyone to cast a ballot in that manner.

GOP leadership in the House last year tied pre-canvassing to banning drop boxes and relaxing restrictions on partisan poll watchers. Gov. Tom Wolf vowed to veto that measure, and the legislature failed to pass any changes.

As a result, election officials could only begin the process at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, which led to false claims that Democrats were stealing the election from Trump as more mail votes for Joe Biden were counted after Election Day.