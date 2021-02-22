Pa. coronavirus update: Wolf promotes natural gas tax to boost pandemic economy

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As a part of his $37.8 billion proposed budget, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing a plan to prop up the pandemic economy by taxing natural gas drilling.

Those funds would fuel Back to Work PA, a $3 billion initiative to support workers and small businesses struggling due to restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Such a plan faces an uphill battle, like failed attempts to tax fracking in years past.

Budget brawls are common between the Democratic governor’s administration and the GOP-led state House and Senate, which has shown no appetite for taxing natural gas extraction.