Tom Wolf’s time as Pa. governor is almost over. Here’s what he’ll be remembered for.

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Gov. Tom Wolf began and ended his eight years in the state’s top job with the same mantra: He was not a conventional politician.

Talk to his allies and opponents, and that reputation rings true in at least one way: The Democrat never demonstrated the enthusiasm for backroom dealmaking or hands-on horse-trading that some previous governors did.

“That part of the job was the thing he saw as a challenge,” said political observer and good-government advocate David Thornburgh, whose father was governor of Pennsylvania in the 1980s.

That approach, in many ways, served Wolf well.

As he prepares to hand the reins of government to Democrat Josh Shapiro, Wolf leaves behind a long list of policy wins, from boosting education funding to legalizing medical marijuana.

But complicating his legacy is the sense that policymaking in the Capitol often teetered on the edge of political brinkmanship. Wolf’s background as a successful businessman used to calling the shots, particularly early in his tenure, clashed with the reality that he had to negotiate with a legislature dominated by Republicans with opposing views. That dynamic only intensified as he tried to steer the state through life-or-death decisions during a once-in-generations pandemic.

His governing style — and personality — sometimes heightened that sense of uncertainty. More private than some of his predecessors, Wolf wasn’t one to dominate a dais, hold frequent news conferences or issue sweeping public pronouncements, a temperament that made it hard to predict what he would prioritize next or how far he would be willing to compromise to get it.

What few dispute, though, is that Wolf held firm to his convictions. He issued the second most vetoes of any governor since the 1970s, rejecting attempts to restrict abortion and LGBTQ rights and protecting his executive actions on issues like climate change.

“One thing I’ll say about Gov. Wolf, in my time with him, he was an honest broker,” said former Republican state Senate leader and President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. “If he said he would do something, he did it. That’s fair.”

Ed Rendell, a former Democratic governor known for his dealmaking, said that Wolf had a harder time working with the legislature. But he added that partisanship was extremely different during his time as Pennsylvania’s top executive.

“There is a huge difference between the years 2002 [to] 2010 and the years 2015 [to] 2023, and the difference is the Republican Party in my eight years as governor still was transactional,” Rendell said.

“The Republican Party today,” he continued, “basically doesn’t want government to function at all.”

In public statements over the years, legislative Republicans accused Wolf’s administration of having “no interest in fulfilling one of the most basic functions of their responsibility” when Wolf declined to haggle over a congressional map; disparaged his push to legalize recreational marijuana as “irresponsible”; and at one point, said his COVID-19 measures were canceling Christmas.

Corman conceded that the GOP has gotten more partisan in the past decade, but insisted Wolf was also “a little more ideological” than previous governors.

Still, talk to those who governed with Wolf now, and there are few lingering hard feelings.

“Those areas where we agree, we would work together,” House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) said, “and where we didn’t, we had vigorous discussions. Sometimes in the public square, sometimes through legislation that was vetoed.”

“But I think at the end of the day, that’s exactly how government is supposed to work,” Cutler added.

Working with the legislature

Wolf, a 74-year-old wealthy scion of a cabinetmaker from York County, was first elected in 2014. He beat a crowded Democratic primary field by spending millions of his own dollars, then he bested incumbent GOP Gov. Tom Corbett on a platform of good government and education spending.

The first few years of his administration were defined by months-long budget impasses as Wolf pushed for higher taxes to close the state’s deficit and increase funding for public schools.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly shot those requests down.

There were “obviously a tough couple of years and a tough couple of budgets when the governor wanted significant tax increases and the legislature wasn’t going to do that,” said Corman, who became the state Senate majority leader just in time for Wolf’s first term.

In Corman’s opinion, Wolf’s initial senior staff — which included his primary opponents Katie McGinty as chief of staff and John Hanger as policy and planning secretary — didn’t serve him well as advisors because they took a combative approach to dealing with the deeply Republican legislature.

Still, in those first few years, Wolf signed laws that created the state’s medical marijuana program, brought wine sales into grocery stores, and shifted future state employees onto a hybrid pension/401(k) retirement plan.

The two sides found even bigger issues to work together on after a staffing shuffle, said Corman. Most importantly, Wolf brought in top advisors that included Mike Brunelle, who had served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and elevated longtime campaign operative Mary Isenhour to chief of staff.

“I think Mike came in with the idea, ‘Look, you know, the legislature has to pass any bill we want to sign, so let’s figure out a way to get along where we can,” Corman said. “I think after that transition happened, things got much better.”