Partisan fights dominated the Pa. legislature’s recent session, eclipsing some major accomplishments

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

It’s never a good sign when official legislative business becomes a punch line.

In 2021, 19% of laws passed by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly renamed a bridge or road, according to a Pennsylvania Capital-Star analysis.

The statistic became a joke among lobbyists. At least one lawmaker cited it during a floor debate.

But it also exemplified the frosty relationship between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican leaders who decided which bills reached his desk.

GOP lawmakers were still smarting from Wolf’s use of executive actions during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Republicans, with support from a handful of Democrats, sent voters two constitutional amendments that curtailed the governor’s powers and gave the legislature more say in disaster management.

But the trend reversed in Wolf’s final year in office. The governor and Republican leaders were able to agree to a major budget package that spent billions in federal stimulus money, and passed the most laws in six years. Just 3% of successful bills during this last year during this last year renamed roads or bridges, according to a Spotlight PA analysis.

The shift from 2021 to 2022 also follows a trend. Since 2010, lawmakers have passed more laws in election years than in off-years — sometimes doubling the output.

The legislature’s accomplishments coincided with a number of partisan fights over abortion, executive power, gun laws, and transgender rights. As Wolf regularly vetoed GOP bills, Republicans increasingly turned to constitutional amendments to bypass the Democrat and advance their agenda

As the legislature prepares to begin a new two-year session in January — with a new governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro — Spotlight PA looks back at the General Assembly’s recent record, and the push and pull between the two branches that defines Harrisburg.

A pandemic-born power struggle

Republicans say their successful effort to clip Wolf’s wings in spring 2021 is one of their top recent achievements.

After Wolf vetoed 19 bills in 2020, most of which would have undone portions of his administration’s pandemic response, the legislature settled on constitutional amendments as a way around him.

State law requires that the legislature pass proposed amendments with identical language in two consecutive two-year sessions before they head to voters for final approval (they usually say yes).

Voters last year approved amendments to cap gubernatorial emergency declarations at 21 days without legislative approval and to allow for the General Assembly to end any disaster declaration with a simple majority vote of both chambers.

Republicans “stood up for individual liberties by passing the constitutional amendment limiting the governor’s executive authority,” then House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) told his colleagues in an email viewed by Spotlight PA.