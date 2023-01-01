Top stories of 2022: Pa. pushes climate measures forward, meets delays and lawsuits

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania took big steps in 2022 to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but the regulations were met with several challenges.

The fight over Governor Tom Wolf’s signature climate program still isn’t settled as he prepares to leave office.

Pennsylvania’s regulation to let the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative survived an override attempt by the Republican-controlled legislature this year and was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin in April–making it official–but has been languishing in court since July.

Under the regulation, power plants have to track and pay for their greenhouse gas emissions. That makes dirtier sources of energy more expensive and less competitive with cleaner sources when selling electricity to the grid.

Lawmakers who support coal, oil, and gas development in the state say that will hurt those industries.

“In my opinion, RGGI is probably the most devastating–has the most devastating impact on Pennsylvania’s economy of any governmental overture in the last 75 years,” said Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming) during a vote this year.

Yaw, who chairs the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, and other Republican senators sued to stop the rule going into effect. Industry groups also sued.

In court, opponents argued RGGI is an unconstitutional tax on power plants by the executive branch.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the money plants have to pay for pollution is a fee–not a tax–and that it has authority under the state’s Air Pollution Control Act.

A fee can be levied to cover the cost of administering a program; in this case, the state says, that program would reduce air pollution that contributes to global warming.

Widener University law professor John Dernbach, who filed a brief supporting the state, said the RGGI program essentially charges polluters for using a public natural resource.

“Because what the Commonwealth is doing is saying, ‘Well, look, if you want to use the atmosphere as a way to dispose of your carbon dioxide, you’re going to have to pay for that, instead of being able to do it for free,’” Dernbach said.

It’s likely that, whatever the outcome in Commonwealth Court, the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

If it takes effect, the program will be under the direction of the next administration.