Lou Barletta, the former congressman seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, has signed a pledge from a conservative anti-tax Washington-based group that commits him to oppose tax increases.

The pledge, sponsored by Americans for Tax Reform, commits the signer to the state’s taxpayers to “oppose and veto any and all efforts to increase taxes.”

Barletta, of Hazleton in northeastern Pennsylvania, said on Twitter on Friday that he was proud to sign it.

Pennsylvania “is not a business-friendly state” and taxes its employers more than any other state, except New Jersey, Barletta said.

As governor, Barletta said, he will lower taxes.

Americans for Tax Reform lists just 13 of 27 sitting Republican governors who have signed it. It lists no Democrats.