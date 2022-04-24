Can I still apply for a mail or absentee ballot?

Voters who choose to vote by mail should submit their application as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballot to be mailed to them, then returned to their county election office in time to be counted. The deadline to request a mail or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 10.



Can I vote early in person?

Registered Pennsylvania voters may choose to vote early in person.

Voters are encouraged to check their county’s website or call their county election office to see if ballots are finalized and available. If ballots are available, voters can apply for a mail or absentee ballot at their county election board or another designated location and cast their ballot in the same visit.

The last day to vote early in person is Tuesday, May 10.



What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?

Pennsylvania has a closed primary system, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the Nov. 8 general election.

However, People who don’t belong to the two major parties can still vote on local ballot questions.

Regardless of party affiliation, all registered voters in the 5th Senatorial District can vote in that district’s special election, which coincides with the primary on May 17. The special election will determine who will replace former City Councilmember Bobby Henon, who resigned after being convicted of federal corruption and bribery charges.



Where can I drop off my mail ballot?

For those who choose to vote by mail, counties are providing secure drop box locations for ballots.

It’s still a little early for drop box location information, but once known, the drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco, and Philly can be found online.